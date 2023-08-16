LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Which candidate do likely voters like over their opponent? A new EPIC-MRA statewide poll of Active and Likely 2024 voters shows U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) is favored over former Rep. Mike Rogers (R) and Joe Biden tops Donald Trump by only a slight margin.

Pollster Bernie Porn conducted the poll Aug. 6-Aug.11. The results show 20% of total poll recipients said they had a favorable opinion of Elissa Slotkin compared to just 8% who said they felt favorably toward Rogers. On the flip side, 12% of those polled said they felt unfavorable about Slotkin, while just 7% said they felt unfavorable about Rogers.

Meanwhile, the margin of favorability between Biden and Trump in the poll was narrow. While 39% said they felt favorably toward Biden and 37% said they felt favorable about Trump, 52% said they felt unfavorably about Biden and 53% said they felt unfavorably about Trump.

As for how poll recipients felt about Biden’s performance as president, however, the response wasn’t as affirmative for him. Of those polled, just 34% responded positively and 64% gave a negative response.

This poll was completed with 600 survey responses from active and likely Nov. 2024 voters. The poll has an error margin of +/- 4.0 pts.