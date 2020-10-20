YLEH: The battle for Michigan District 71

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– One race 6 News will follow closely on Election day, the battle for Michigan’s 71st District State House seat.

Currently, that seat is held by Democrat Angela Whitwer, she’s looking to extend her time in the Michigan House, while Gina Johnsen her Republican Challenger, is looking to start her tenure in Michigan polotics.

Whitwer first won the seat back in 2018, where she defeated Christine Barnes, by just 691 votes.

The seat was previously held by now Republican Senator Tom Barrett, who first took the office in 2014.

6 News this Morning Anchor Jorma Duran sat down for a virtual conversation with both candidates, providing you an opportunity to listen in their own words, why they should represent District 71.

Representative Angela Witwer and her Republican challenger Gina Johnsen both shared their views on various topics, including Covid-19, health care, and our economy.

Watch the full unedited virtual debate, in the video above.